Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50.

Shares of TSLA traded up $38.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $938.53. 23,755,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. The company has a market cap of $942.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,034.85 and its 200 day moving average is $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $805.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.