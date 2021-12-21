Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce sales of $20.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLS opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

