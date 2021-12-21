Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

BKCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 15,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

