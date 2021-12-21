Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

