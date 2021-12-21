Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

INSM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 666,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,501. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

