Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.82. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 56,552,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

