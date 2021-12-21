Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

