Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will post sales of $211.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

