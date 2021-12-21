Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 691,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,599. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $698.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

