Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NYSE RMAX traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 137,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,878. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

