Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $6.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

