Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.72 EPS

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

