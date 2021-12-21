Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $2.94. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $13.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.