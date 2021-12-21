Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

