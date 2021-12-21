Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.