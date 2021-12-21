Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

BSX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 9,385,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,521. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

