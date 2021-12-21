Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

