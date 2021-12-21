Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. 50,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $764.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.