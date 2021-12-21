Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.69). iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

IRBT stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. 353,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,104. iRobot has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

