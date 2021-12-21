Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

