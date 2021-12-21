Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.