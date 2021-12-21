Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. UDR reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 965,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,566. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

