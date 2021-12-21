Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of WBS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. 883,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,774. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

