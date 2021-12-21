Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.16 Million

Analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post sales of $153.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $156.00 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $596.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

