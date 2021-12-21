Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

HTBX stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

