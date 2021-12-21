Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

HTBX stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.