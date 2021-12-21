Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

