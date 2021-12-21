Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 817,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.