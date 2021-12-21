Zacks: Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce sales of $553.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.43 million and the highest is $564.01 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

