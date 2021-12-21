Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.59. 302,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

