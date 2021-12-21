Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.42. 3,576,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,000. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

