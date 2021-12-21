Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

TOL stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 3,141,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.