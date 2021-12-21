Zap Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,811.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Zap has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $113,811.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.