Zealium Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $19,887.32 and $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

