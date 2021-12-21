Zeepin Price Tops $0.0009 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $472,977.11 and $43,215.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

