Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00329398 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00129790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

