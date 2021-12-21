ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $549,121.31

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $549,121.31 and approximately $969.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00241117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00496165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073810 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.