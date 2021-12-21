Zeusshield Reaches Market Capitalization of $246,621.97 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $246,621.97 and approximately $41,396.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

