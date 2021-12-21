Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Hits $48.54 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $783.68 million and $48.54 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00374731 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.90 or 0.01303866 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,454,591,280 coins and its circulating supply is 12,163,124,127 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

