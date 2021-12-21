Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.