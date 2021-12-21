ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $18,882,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $3,815,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,242,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,372,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.