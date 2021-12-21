Zscaler (ZS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $362.00.

12/6/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $386.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $417.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $401.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $326.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $324.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.88. 43,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,923. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,934 shares of company stock worth $31,716,209 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

