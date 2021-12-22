$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
