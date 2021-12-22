$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Cutera posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. Cutera has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

