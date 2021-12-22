-$0.14 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. 7,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.11. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.