$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CommScope posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

