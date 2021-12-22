$0.20 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.