-$0.29 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.