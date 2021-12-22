-$0.29 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

