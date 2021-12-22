-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

