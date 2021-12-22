$0.37 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.