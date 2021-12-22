$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $32,684,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

