$0.53 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

